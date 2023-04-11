Menu

Crime

Man found committing lewd act twice at same Guelph business: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 11, 2023 3:40 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man has been arrested after reports of two lewd acts at the same business.

The Guelph Police Service says it was first notified around 3:50 p.m. on Friday about a man outside a business on Woodlawn Road West at Imperial Road North.

Investigators say a store employee standing outside noticed a man driving by the building committing an indecent act.

They say the same man returned to the business around 2 p.m. Sunday and once again committed a lewd act towards a customer as he drove by.

Guelph, Ont. man faces indecent act charges after incidents at south end business

Police identified the suspect and arrested a 48-year-old man on Monday.

He will appear in a Guelph court May 30.

 

