Man found committing lewd act twice at same Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man has been arrested after reports of two lewd acts at the same business.

The Guelph Police Service says it was first notified around 3:50 p.m. on Friday about a man outside a business on Woodlawn Road West at Imperial Road North.

Investigators say a store employee standing outside noticed a man driving by the building committing an indecent act.

They say the same man returned to the business around 2 p.m. Sunday and once again committed a lewd act towards a customer as he drove by.

Police identified the suspect and arrested a 48-year-old man on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

He will appear in a Guelph court May 30.