Man found committing lewd act twice at same Guelph business: police

A Guelph man has been arrested after reports of two lewd acts at the same business.
The Guelph Police Service says it was first notified around 3:50 p.m. on Friday about a man outside a business on Woodlawn Road West at Imperial Road North.
Investigators say a store employee standing outside noticed a man driving by the building committing an indecent act.
They say the same man returned to the business around 2 p.m. Sunday and once again committed a lewd act towards a customer as he drove by.
Police identified the suspect and arrested a 48-year-old man on Monday.
He will appear in a Guelph court May 30.
