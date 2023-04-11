Menu

Share

Crime

Suspect sought after girl, 17, reportedly sexually assaulted on TTC bus: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 2:31 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 5, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Read more: 87 guns wrapped in bubble wrap, holiday paper in Chicago vehicle destined for Canada seized: police

Police said at around 3:20 p.m., a 17-year-old girl boarded an eastbound TTC bus in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said the bus then headed to the Lawrence East SRT station where a man boarded.

Suspect sought after girl, 17, reportedly sexually assaulted on TTC bus: police - image View image in full screen
Toronto police / handout

Officers said the man then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, before exiting in the Markham Road area.

Police are now searching for a man standing five-feet-11-inches tall. He was seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a black jacket, a grey sweater with a logo on the chest and Nike running shoes.

He was carrying a black Under Armour backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultToronto crimeTPSsexual assault investigationteen sexually assaulted
