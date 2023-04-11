Suspect sought after girl, 17, reportedly sexually assaulted on TTC bus: police

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on April 5, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.
Read more: 87 guns wrapped in bubble wrap, holiday paper in Chicago vehicle destined for Canada seized: police
Police said at around 3:20 p.m., a 17-year-old girl boarded an eastbound TTC bus in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.
Police said the bus then headed to the Lawrence East SRT station where a man boarded.
Officers said the man then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, before exiting in the Markham Road area.
Police are now searching for a man standing five-feet-11-inches tall. He was seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a black jacket, a grey sweater with a logo on the chest and Nike running shoes.
He was carrying a black Under Armour backpack, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- 87 guns wrapped in bubble wrap, holiday paper in Chicago vehicle destined for Canada seized: police
- 78-year-old woman arrested after attempting 3rd bank heist
- Montreal student stabbed, seriously injured during fight at adult education centre
- 2 Canadian women released from Syrian camp set to appear in Brampton, Ont., court
Comments