Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over $8M in drugs seized, 2 charged in dismantled cannabis lab: London, Ont. police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 3:18 pm
Over $8M in drugs seized, 2 charged in dismantled cannabis lab: London, Ont. police - image
via London Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid after police in London, Ont., dismantled a “complex cannabis extraction laboratory” at a multi-million-dollar home last week.

Police were first called to 467 Commissioners Rd. E. on April 4 for a reported disturbance. However, as officers “observed potentially hazardous materials and equipment,” a separate investigation was launched resulting in a “lengthy and time-consuming” process in dismantling the laboratory.

Read more: Dismantling cannabis lab at multi-million-dollar home complex, time-consuming: London, Ont. police

According to London Inc. magazine, the home was listed for sale for $2.45 million in 2020 and described as a “private 1.2-acre estate.” Ontario land property records list the home’s owner as a numbered Ontario company that was registered in Toronto in February 2021.

In an update released Tuesday afternoon, police say the following items were seized:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Approximately 140 kg of marijuana shake, estimated value $14,000
  • Approximately 162 liters of suspected cannabis resin, estimated value $8,100,200
  • Approximately 1.2 kg of suspected cannabis butter, estimated value $96,000
  • Approximately 1.34 kg of suspected cannabis ‘shatter,’ estimated value $67,000
  • 672 cannabis gummy edibles, estimated value $3,360
  • 143 cannabis lollipops, estimated value $715
  • 551 grams of psilocybin, estimated value $5,510
  • 231 grams of MDMA, estimated value of $11,550
  • 8,999 grams of marijuana bud, estimated value $89,990
  • Loaded Norinco M305 semi-automatic .308 long rifle
  • Loaded .38 caliber handgun
  • 14 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition
  • 264 rounds of .308 caliber ammunition
  • Three cellphones
  • Extensive laboratory equipment, estimated value $500,000

Investigators say the total estimated value of drugs seized is around $8,388,325.

More on Crime
Over $8M in drugs seized, 2 charged in dismantled cannabis lab: London, Ont. police - image
via London Police Service
Over $8M in drugs seized, 2 charged in dismantled cannabis lab: London, Ont. police - image
via London Police Service

According to police, Donovan Wendt, 30, and Felice R. Ferri, 46, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences:

Story continues below advertisement
  • possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
  • possession for the purpose of selling
  • altering cannabis with organic solvent
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Why is Canada’s cannabis industry struggling to turn a profit?'
Why is Canada’s cannabis industry struggling to turn a profit?

Additionally, Wendt has been charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm knowing not holding a licence and registration certificate, and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited. The accused is also charged with two counts of possessing a loaded regulated firearm, three counts of careless storage of a firearm or ammunition, and possessing ammunition while prohibited.

Read more: Ontario Cannabis Store reduces price margins to help pot shops compete

Wendt remains in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in London court Tuesday, while Ferri, who was released “unconditionally while the investigation continues,” has not been located and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

– with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and  Matthew Trevithick

London OntarioCannabisLdnontDrug TraffickingChargesLondon Police ServiceIllegal DrugsDrug TradeOffencescannabis lab467 Commissioners Rd. E.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers