Over $8M in drugs seized, 2 charged in dismantled cannabis lab: London, Ont. police

Charges have been laid after police in London, Ont., dismantled a “complex cannabis extraction laboratory” at a multi-million-dollar home last week.

Police were first called to 467 Commissioners Rd. E. on April 4 for a reported disturbance. However, as officers “observed potentially hazardous materials and equipment,” a separate investigation was launched resulting in a “lengthy and time-consuming” process in dismantling the laboratory.

According to London Inc. magazine, the home was listed for sale for $2.45 million in 2020 and described as a “private 1.2-acre estate.” Ontario land property records list the home’s owner as a numbered Ontario company that was registered in Toronto in February 2021.

In an update released Tuesday afternoon, police say the following items were seized:

Approximately 140 kg of marijuana shake, estimated value $14,000

Approximately 162 liters of suspected cannabis resin, estimated value $8,100,200

Approximately 1.2 kg of suspected cannabis butter, estimated value $96,000

Approximately 1.34 kg of suspected cannabis ‘shatter,’ estimated value $67,000

672 cannabis gummy edibles, estimated value $3,360

143 cannabis lollipops, estimated value $715

551 grams of psilocybin, estimated value $5,510

231 grams of MDMA, estimated value of $11,550

8,999 grams of marijuana bud, estimated value $89,990

Loaded Norinco M305 semi-automatic .308 long rifle

Loaded .38 caliber handgun

14 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition

264 rounds of .308 caliber ammunition

Three cellphones

Extensive laboratory equipment, estimated value $500,000

Investigators say the total estimated value of drugs seized is around $8,388,325.

via London Police Service

According to police, Donovan Wendt, 30, and Felice R. Ferri, 46, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences:

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing

possession for the purpose of selling

altering cannabis with organic solvent

Additionally, Wendt has been charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm knowing not holding a licence and registration certificate, and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited. The accused is also charged with two counts of possessing a loaded regulated firearm, three counts of careless storage of a firearm or ammunition, and possessing ammunition while prohibited.

Wendt remains in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in London court Tuesday, while Ferri, who was released “unconditionally while the investigation continues,” has not been located and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

– with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Matthew Trevithick