Over $8M in drugs seized, 2 charged in dismantled cannabis lab: London, Ont. police

Charges have been laid after police in London, Ont., dismantled a “complex cannabis extraction laboratory” at a multi-million-dollar home last week.
Police were first called to 467 Commissioners Rd. E. on April 4 for a reported disturbance. However, as officers “observed potentially hazardous materials and equipment,” a separate investigation was launched resulting in a “lengthy and time-consuming” process in dismantling the laboratory.
According to London Inc. magazine, the home was listed for sale for $2.45 million in 2020 and described as a “private 1.2-acre estate.” Ontario land property records list the home’s owner as a numbered Ontario company that was registered in Toronto in February 2021.
In an update released Tuesday afternoon, police say the following items were seized:
- Approximately 140 kg of marijuana shake, estimated value $14,000
- Approximately 162 liters of suspected cannabis resin, estimated value $8,100,200
- Approximately 1.2 kg of suspected cannabis butter, estimated value $96,000
- Approximately 1.34 kg of suspected cannabis ‘shatter,’ estimated value $67,000
- 672 cannabis gummy edibles, estimated value $3,360
- 143 cannabis lollipops, estimated value $715
- 551 grams of psilocybin, estimated value $5,510
- 231 grams of MDMA, estimated value of $11,550
- 8,999 grams of marijuana bud, estimated value $89,990
- Loaded Norinco M305 semi-automatic .308 long rifle
- Loaded .38 caliber handgun
- 14 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition
- 264 rounds of .308 caliber ammunition
- Three cellphones
- Extensive laboratory equipment, estimated value $500,000
Investigators say the total estimated value of drugs seized is around $8,388,325.
According to police, Donovan Wendt, 30, and Felice R. Ferri, 46, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences:
- possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
- possession for the purpose of selling
- altering cannabis with organic solvent
Additionally, Wendt has been charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm knowing not holding a licence and registration certificate, and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited. The accused is also charged with two counts of possessing a loaded regulated firearm, three counts of careless storage of a firearm or ammunition, and possessing ammunition while prohibited.
Wendt remains in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in London court Tuesday, while Ferri, who was released “unconditionally while the investigation continues,” has not been located and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
– with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Matthew Trevithick
