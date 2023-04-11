Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson to step down from his post

TORONTO — Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson plans to step down from his post sometime this fall.
Lawson made the announcement Tuesday in a letter to the horse-racing community.
The exact date of when Lawson will leave his current post wasn’t divulged.
Lawson has been Woodbine’s CEO since April 2015.
The 64-year-old Hamilton native cited two reasons for his decision: The desire to spend more time with his family and believing the time is right for a new CEO to take charge.
The expectation is Lawson will remain associated with Woodbine in a yet unspecified senior role.
