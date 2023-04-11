Menu

Canada

Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson to step down from his post

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 1:49 pm
Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson plans to step down from his post sometime this fall. Lawson poses with the trophy for the 2019 Commissioner's Award at the CFL Awards, in Calgary, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
TORONTO  — Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson plans to step down from his post sometime this fall.

Lawson made the announcement Tuesday in a letter to the horse-racing community.

The exact date of when Lawson will leave his current post wasn’t divulged.

Lawson has been Woodbine’s CEO since April 2015.

Read more: $1B resort featuring ‘Vegas-style casino,’ hotel to open in west Toronto this summer

The 64-year-old Hamilton native cited two reasons for his decision: The desire to spend more time with his family and believing the time is right for a new CEO to take charge.

The expectation is Lawson will remain associated with Woodbine in a yet unspecified senior role.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

