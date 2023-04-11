Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Entertainment

Saskatoon EX event dates confirmed after other community events cancel

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 3:29 pm
The Saskatoon EX confirmed that it will still be moving forward this year.
The Saskatoon EX confirmed that it will still be moving forward this year. File / Global News
Saskatoon has had a couple of community events cancelled for the year, but a summer staple confirmed it is going full steam ahead.

Prairieland Park confirmed that Saskatoon EX will still be going ahead as planned.

Read more: Taste of Saskatchewan cancelled for 2023

“The plans are well underway for the Saskatoon Exhibition this year,” said Susan Kuzma, manager of signature events at Prairieland Park.

Rumours circulated online that the event might not go ahead due to rising costs, but Kuzma said it wasn’t a rumour she had ever heard, and she was quick to debunk it.

She said tickets have just recently been launched online, and they have every intention of moving forward.

“Some of the grandstand acts take a number of months to execute, with offers going out and then getting that act secured.”

She said Prairieland Park has been working on getting those acts since October and November.

Read more: Saskatoon Ex wrapping up after busy week

“We’ve got all the grandstands confirmed now and we’re starting to release them as of April 21.”

“There was never a doubt that the event would not happen,” Kuzma said.

Taste of Saskatchewan and Saskatoon Ribfest were two events that were recently cancelled, both noting they were facing inflationary pressures.

Kuzma said Prairieland Park is face rising costs, but it’s been able to stabilize its revenues versus expenses.

“With record numbers last year we don’t see any issues moving forward at all.”

The 138th annual fair takes place from Aug. 8 to 13 at Prairieland Park.

