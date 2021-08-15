Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon August 15 2021 7:26pm 01:45 Old dogs being new trucks to SuperDogs show at Saskatoon Ex The SuperDogs performance shows returned to the Saskatoon Exhibition and ran throughout the duration of the fair, however, this show was held outdoors. Old dogs bring new tricks to SuperDogs show at Saskatoon Ex REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?