Old dogs bring new tricks to SuperDogs show at Saskatoon Ex

Following its first cancelation in over a century, the Saskatoon Exhibition returned to the bridge city for its 136th installment in August.

Thousands from around the province came to see the many staples of the fair, such as rides, food, games and concerts.

However, one show that ran daily through the duration of the fair left hundreds of spectators happy after the 30 minute performance — the SuperDogs.

Read more: Saskatoon Exhibition back for 2nd set in 2021

As much as the show was enjoyed by the crowd, the return to performing was just as exciting for the dogs, trainers and organizers.

“Finally, to get the go-ahead, you know. Our cast members here, and us, we just want to come out and have fun, we want to do it so bad,” Production Manager Josh Woods said. “So, it’s just… excitement.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the time that I get to relax, and this is the time that I get away from real work and play with my dogs,” trainer Alysa Lindberg said. “So, it was fabulous to come back out.”

Read more: Fair food returns with 2021 Saskatoon Ex

The pandemic may have forced the show outdoors from their usual setup inside the halls at Prairieland Park, but the team adapted and excelled with their outdoor performance.

“Just like everybody, you know, we did have to adapt, figure stuff out,” Woods explained. “We’re an entertainment group and entertainment is very much needed now.”

The pandemic also caused a major shift to the training regiments of the performing SuperDogs, but they still remained in top form.

“When they’re practicing in the same spot all the time, when you take them to a different location, it’s a little bit harder,” Lindberg said. “New distractions, new sights and sounds, and you have to take a few steps back, and it’s a little bit harder to train. But, obviously, training is fun.”

And to bring hundreds of spectators to their feet, cheering and clapping has made this return to performing memorable for all involved.

“When you walk out here and you see everybody cheering and clapping, it’s just like a wave of excitement, again, comes over you that you almost can’t contain,” Woods smiled. “It’s magical, it’s pretty awesome.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s fun to train in your backyard, and stuff, and do your performances in your backyard. But, all of that hard work, when the crowd goes wild, it’s everything, it’s just awesome,” Lindberg said.