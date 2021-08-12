Menu

Consumer

Fair food returns with 2021 Saskatoon Ex

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 8:45 pm
Customers have been checking out the fair food since the Saskatoon Ex came back to town this year. View image in full screen
Customers have been checking out the fair food since the Saskatoon Ex came back to town this year. Devon Latchuk / Global News

With the Saskatoon Exhibition back and in business, that means so are the food vendors.

The eight-day event runs from noon to midnight, and concludes on Sunday with an assortment of classics that include Doukhobor bread, cotton candy and spudnuts.

Read more: Saskatoon Exhibition back for 2nd set in 2021

“(Spudnuts) are made with potato flour mix, a special mix that’s only made for us and we could take anywhere from 35 batches to 40 in a typical day and 250 are in batch so we go through quite a few in a day,” one vendor said.

Other customers in attendance may muster up the courage to try something new — like pickle lemonade.

“One of our more popular items is the fried pickles. And we figure, were at the fair. You want something new, lemonades also something else that we do that everyone loves, why not try and combine them? Turns out everyone loves it,” another vendor said.

Read more: Saskatoon Exhibition sees over 20,000 people on opening day

When the 2020 Saskatoon Ex was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-thru was put on last summer at Prairieland Park for motorists to taste some fair foods while adhering to public health restrictions in place at the time.

Another summertime food staple in the city returned this year from a hiatus forced by pandemic restrictions. The 25th edition of A Taste of Saskatchewan is currently taking place at Kiwanis Memorial Park and also ends Sunday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
