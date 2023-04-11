Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Ontario to lower diesel exhaust limits in mines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 11:23 am
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Ontario will lower diesel exposure limits in mines in an effort to help the health of underground workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Ontario will lower diesel exposure limits in mines in an effort to help the health of underground workers.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says long-term exposure to diesel exhaust can cause bladder and lung cancer.

He says the province will reduce the exposure levels created by diesel-powered machines by 70 per cent.

Read more: Mining and processing critical minerals top Ontario priority ahead of federal budget

McNaughton says the province will also require improvements to ventilation in mines and will also allow track-mounted machines controlled by an operator to probe for safety hazards.

Local United Steelworkers union leader Nick Larochelle says the reduction is welcome news.

He says it is an “awesome start,” but wants the emission limits lowered even further.

OntarioMiningDieselMonte McNaughtonMinesOntario miningMinister Monte McNaughtonmining ontario
© 2023 The Canadian Press

