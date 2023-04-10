Farmers push back against proposed De Havilland facility in Wheatland County

Send this page to someone via email

While some Albertans eagerly eye the return of spring weather, patio season and NHL playoffs, Christian Heckle’s mind is on calving season. On the family farm just east of Strathmore, Alta., another calf arrived just before his interview with Global News.

And another arrival near his farm threatens his way of life.

“We have just over 180 cows and right now we’re still calving. It’s kind of nonstop work,” Heckle said.

For five generations, her family has farmed a large plot of land in Wheatland County. Heckle and her two brothers are determined to continue the tradition.

“I’m very, very passionate about agriculture and the land is very meaningful to us,” Heckle added. “It’s very peaceful too, that’s why we’re happy out here.”

That way of life could soon be disrupted as aviation manufacturer De Havilland plans to build a new facility on a neighbouring 1500-acre plot of land.

De Havilland Field is to be the site of final assembly for the DHC-515 Firefighter aircraft, DHC Twin Otter and the Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Its concept plan also includes facilities for ground tests, fueling and repair, educational space slated for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and a De Havilland Canada aircraft museum.

For Heckle and others in the area, the project raises concerns about negative impacts from noise, construction, traffic and the loss of agricultural lands.

“It’s in the county name: Wheatland County. But they’re quite literally taking the wheat out of it and not supporting their young farmers,” Heckle said.

“In an average year that land could grow about 100,000 bushels of, let’s say, wheat. One hundred thousand bushels of wheat could supply 9 million loaves of bread.

“So maybe to some people, it might not seem like that much land is being destroyed. But in reality, in a food crisis that is a lot of food being taken away.”

“There’s been fireworks set off at New Year’s… and the entire herd has stampeded across the land,” Heckle’s mother, Leah Matheson, recalled. “They were quite pregnant at that time, and they can break legs in gopher holes. But a jet flying overhead?

“I understand it’s providing jobs but it’s also taking away precious agricultural land that cities are already encroaching on.”

The family attended an open house hosted by De Havilland in the fall, but found there were few answers to be had with the project itself still waiting for zoning approval.

The airplane manufacturer said because the planned facility is not a commercial airport, there won’t be many aircraft flying in and out.

“The site will be home to our manufacturing and distribution facilities, and will include a runway that will allow for manufactured aircraft and those in need of maintenance to arrive and depart from the site,” De Havilland told Global News in a statement.

“We understand that there are impacts associated with both construction and operation, and are committed to working to minimize the impacts to neighbours by implementing noise and light-reducing techniques when construction is anticipated sometime next year.”

The company is currently working with Wheatland County to rezone the site, with construction expected to start in 2024 and the first buildings operational by 2025. But the full buildout could take years.

In the meantime, families in the area still hold out hope that the plant could find a different home.

Heckle is still working to continue the family farm’s legacy, but admits if the project goes ahead, there’s little opportunity for her to expand operations.

“One in every 10 farms cease operation (annually), (mostly) due to urban and industrial expansion,” Heckle said. “I’m terrified to become one of those stats.”