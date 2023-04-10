Souls Harbour Rescue Mission’s annual Easter dinner offers hot meal, sense of community

Send this page to someone via email

A hot meal and a friendly face was guaranteed at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission’s annual Easter dinner in Halifax on Monday.

The traditional ham dinner is an annual favourite, and for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, the Easter meal was held indoors.

“It just means there’s a place I can go to with family and friends and I know there’s a meal,” said attendee Gail Wilson.

Read more: Souls Harbour overwhelmed by donations after fire forces shelter to temporarily close

The faith-based organization hosts year-round outreach events to address food insecurity and homelessness in the municipality. As the cost of living increases, Souls Harbour continues to support high-risk communities in any way it can.

“Easter is such a great holiday because it’s right at the start of spring and people have hope,” said Michelle Porter, the mission’s CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

“We take for granted that we have that family and that we can easily go buy the turkey or the ham. But our guests do that here and we are like family to them, and so this is their home away from home.”

Porter said donations have been strong and volunteers were excited to hold the event. Those who come for a meal are always invited to stay, she added, so that “we get to you know your name” and create a sense of community.

“I don’t depend on places like this on a regular basis but I love coming down to this place because they always make you feel like you’re home again,” said Tommy Boy, who was enjoying time with friends at Souls Harbour on Monday.

1:59 New Horizons Baptist Church in Halifax holds first Easter Sunday service since reopening

Wilson said she too finds the meal valuable — in more ways than one.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some people are by themselves so it’s a great community to have dinner together as friends, with family and friends,” she said.