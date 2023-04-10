Menu

Canada

Quebec police say child in critical condition after sustaining accidental self-inflicted wounds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 2:16 pm
Quebec police officer killed montreal. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A young child is in hospital in critical condition after having been injured at a home in Quebec’s Beauce region on Monday morning.

Quebec provincial police were called to a home in Saint-Côme-Linière 10:30 a.m. to assist paramedics.

Read more: Quebec police watchdog investigating after head on collision on provincial highway

Officers said the child was seriously injured but that the self-inflicted injuries appeared to be accidental.

“The nature of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not public,” said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Claude Doiron, citing an ongoing police investigation.

An SQ investigator was dispatched to the scene to get a better understanding of how the child was injured.

Read more: Gun deaths of U.S. kids up 50% in grim new record

The child’s life was still in danger Monday afternoon.

Trending Now

The SQ said it is not releasing the child’s age for confidentiality reasons.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeBeauceChild critical conditionChild self-inflicted injuriesSaint-Côme-Linière
© 2023 The Canadian Press

