Quebec police say child in critical condition after sustaining accidental self-inflicted wounds

A young child is in hospital in critical condition after having been injured at a home in Quebec’s Beauce region on Monday morning.

Quebec provincial police were called to a home in Saint-Côme-Linière 10:30 a.m. to assist paramedics.

Officers said the child was seriously injured but that the self-inflicted injuries appeared to be accidental.

“The nature of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not public,” said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Claude Doiron, citing an ongoing police investigation.

An SQ investigator was dispatched to the scene to get a better understanding of how the child was injured.

The child’s life was still in danger Monday afternoon.

The SQ said it is not releasing the child’s age for confidentiality reasons.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier