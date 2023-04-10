Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Pure heaven’: Hilary Swank welcomes twins, shares sweet Easter photo

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 12:09 pm
Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider on a red carpet. She wears a green dress and is visibly pregnant. He wears a black suit. View image in full screen
FILE - Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan, 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Getty Imaes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Actor Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider are now parents to a set of newborn twins.

The Alaska Daily star shared news of the birth to Instagram on Sunday. She posted a photo of herself wearing a bathrobe and facing a sunset, holding her two babies on her chest.

Read more: Hugh Jackman reveals new cancer scare, urges people to stop tanning

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” Swank, 48, joked in the caption.

Story continues below advertisement

Swank also wished her followers a “Happy Easter!”

“Posting from pure Heaven,” she wrote, concluding the emoji-filled caption.

The names of Swank’s children have not been revealed.

Swank first announced that she was pregnant with twins on Good Morning America last year.

“I’m so happy to share it with you, and America, right now. This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” Swank said in October.

“I’m going to be a mom. And not just of one, but of two,” she smiled. “I can’t believe it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘American Idol’ contestant quits show weeks after Katy Perry ‘mom-shaming’ comment

Swank married Schneider, a reported “social venture entrepreneur,” in 2018. Throughout her pregnancy, Swank shared many updates to social media, including an ultrasound image of “Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound.”

Trending Now

Swank is best known for her role as Eileen Fitzgerald in Alaska Daily and her Oscar-winning performance as Maggie Fitzgerald in Million Dollar Baby. 

Click to play video: 'Emmy-winner Kiefer Sutherland returns to tv with new thriller ‘Rabbit Hole’'
Emmy-winner Kiefer Sutherland returns to tv with new thriller ‘Rabbit Hole’
Story continues below advertisement
More on Entertainment
Hilary SwankHilary Swank babyHilary Swank pregnantHilary Swank twinsHilary Swank updateAlaska Daily starDoes Hilary Swank have kids?hilary swank birthHilary Swank husbandHilary Swank kidshilary swank newbornsWho is Hilary Swank?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers