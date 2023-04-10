‘Pure heaven’: Hilary Swank welcomes twins, shares sweet Easter photo

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider are now parents to a set of newborn twins.

The Alaska Daily star shared news of the birth to Instagram on Sunday. She posted a photo of herself wearing a bathrobe and facing a sunset, holding her two babies on her chest.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” Swank, 48, joked in the caption.

Swank also wished her followers a “Happy Easter!”

“Posting from pure Heaven,” she wrote, concluding the emoji-filled caption.

The names of Swank’s children have not been revealed.

Swank first announced that she was pregnant with twins on Good Morning America last year.

“I’m so happy to share it with you, and America, right now. This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” Swank said in October.

“I’m going to be a mom. And not just of one, but of two,” she smiled. “I can’t believe it.”

Swank married Schneider, a reported “social venture entrepreneur,” in 2018. Throughout her pregnancy, Swank shared many updates to social media, including an ultrasound image of “Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound.”

Swank is best known for her role as Eileen Fitzgerald in Alaska Daily and her Oscar-winning performance as Maggie Fitzgerald in Million Dollar Baby.