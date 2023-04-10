Menu

Crime

Guelph police arrest man following vandalism spree

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 10, 2023 10:44 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
The Guelph Police Service stopped a man they say was on a vandalism spree.

They received a dropped 911 call around 7:40 p.m. Friday that was traced to an address in the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road.

Investigators say a man was found damaging a window of a home using a piece of wood.

They say he refused to comply with police and was placed under arrest after a brief struggle.

Read more: Antisemitic stickers put on front doors of synagogue in Guelph

Investigators say they learned that there were several other places that the man had been to earlier in the day.

They say two nearby businesses were damaged, a side mirror was torn off a vehicle, and a table was thrown through a window at another residence.

A 40-year-old man from Guelph faces six counts of mischief and resisting arrest.

He is out on bail and will be back in court on May 12.

 

