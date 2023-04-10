Guelph police arrest man following vandalism spree

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service stopped a man they say was on a vandalism spree.

They received a dropped 911 call around 7:40 p.m. Friday that was traced to an address in the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road.

Investigators say a man was found damaging a window of a home using a piece of wood.

They say he refused to comply with police and was placed under arrest after a brief struggle.

Investigators say they learned that there were several other places that the man had been to earlier in the day.

They say two nearby businesses were damaged, a side mirror was torn off a vehicle, and a table was thrown through a window at another residence.

A 40-year-old man from Guelph faces six counts of mischief and resisting arrest.

He is out on bail and will be back in court on May 12.