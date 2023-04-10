Menu

Economy

World Bank raises 2023 growth outlook but warns on banking turmoil, oil prices

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal Reuters
Posted April 10, 2023 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian banks are stable, but ‘something is going to break’ in economy: experts'
Canadian banks are stable, but ‘something is going to break’ in economy: experts
Canadians may have had flashbacks to the 2008 financial crisis last week when it looked like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was spreading before Washington stepped in. The bank turmoil adds to the economic uncertainty caused by inflation, rising food and gas prices and high interest rates. Ahead of the federal budget announcement on March 28, "The West Block" host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Kevin Page, former Parliamentary Budget Officer and head of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy, and Lisa Raitt, former Conservative cabinet minister and vice chair of global investment banking at CIBC, about the state of Canada’s economy. – Mar 19, 2023
World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Monday that the lender has revised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly upward to two per cent from a January forecast of 1.7 per cent but the slowdown from stronger 2022 growth will increase debt distress for developing countries.

Malpass told a media briefing that the upward revision was due to an improved outlook for China’s recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns, with growth now pegged at 5.1 per cent this year compared to 4.3 per cent in the bank’s January Global Economic Prospects report.

Advanced economies, including the U.S., are also doing a bit better than the World Bank anticipated in January, Malpass said.

But the departing World Bank chief warned that turmoil in the banking sector and higher oil prices could again put
downward pressure on growth prospects later this year. A bank asset maturity mismatch will take some time to work through and banks are likely to pull back credit.

Click to play video: 'Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions'
Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions

Malpass said that technical meetings this week with Chinese officials can help “break the ice” on potential movement on badly needed debt relief for poor countries.

Malpass said China also would be able to score some political points at a fairly low cost for its lending institutions.

“From the standpoint of their institutions, it’s not such a big amount,” Malpass said. “It beneficial to China to be
making this movement” from both economic and political standpoints.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

© 2023 Reuters

