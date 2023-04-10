Menu

Canada

Katie Telford set to testify Friday on foreign interference

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 4:30 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Telford will testify at the procedure and House affairs committee on the issue of foreign interference in Canadian elections.

The office says an exact time has not been scheduled.

Read more: Tory motion fails after Katie Telford agrees to testify on foreign interference

Telford agreed to meet with the committee last month, but not before the Liberals launched a filibuster that spanned several meetings in an attempt to keep her from appearing.

At the time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had said his party would back a Conservative motion to call Telford to testify if the government didn’t voluntarily agree.

The committee has been studying foreign election interference following recent media reports that allege China tried to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

