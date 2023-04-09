Highway 1 west of Field, B.C. reopens after collision

Drivers travelling on Highway 1 near Field, B.C. this long weekend may run into some delays.
In a tweet around 1:30 p.m., DriveBC said the highway was closed in both directions. It was closed west of the town at Emerald Lake Road due to a vehicle incident.
DriveBC provided an update at 2:53 p.m. that the highway has now reopened to drivers.
Traffic is still backed up in the area, and DriveBC says to expect delays.
Crews were on scene earlier and an assessment is in progress.
More on Canada
Comments