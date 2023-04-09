Highway 1 west of Field, B.C. reopens after collision

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers travelling on Highway 1 near Field, B.C. this long weekend may run into some delays.

In a tweet around 1:30 p.m., DriveBC said the highway was closed in both directions. It was closed west of the town at Emerald Lake Road due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC provided an update at 2:53 p.m. that the highway has now reopened to drivers.

Traffic is still backed up in the area, and DriveBC says to expect delays.

✅ OPEN #BCHwy1 – Road is now OPEN in both directions west of #FieldBC at Emerald Lake Rd from a previous vehicle incident.

Expect delays, thank you for your patience. #GoldenBC @511Alberta — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 9, 2023

Crews were on scene earlier and an assessment is in progress.