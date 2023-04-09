Menu

Crime

Police say victim struck by woman with grocery bag in Toronto subway attack

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 4:52 pm
A woman is wanted after an incident was reported at Bayview Subway Station in Toronto in December, 2022. View image in full screen
A woman is wanted after an incident was reported at Bayview Subway Station in Toronto in December, 2022. TPS / Handout
Police are asking for help identifying a woman they say assaulted someone at a Toronto subway station in December.

Toronto police said that on December 28 at around 2:40 p.m. a woman was attacked while walking in Bayview Subway Station.

Police said a woman aged 40 to 50 years old became angry and struck another person with her shopping bag. She allegedly punched her victim in the head and pulled her hair.

Read more: 1 person taken to hospital after assault on Toronto subway train: police

Police said the suspect had shoulder-length dark hair and wore glasses. She was last seen wearing a dark grey, thigh-length winter coat, blue jeans and moccasin-style shoes.

Trending Now

The bag she carried reportedly read “California.”

