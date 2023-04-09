Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect image released in relation to damage done to Surrey, B.C. cenotaph

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after Cloverdale cenotaph vandalized'
Police investigating after Cloverdale cenotaph vandalized
Surrey RCMP say they're investigating a report that the Cloverdale cenotaph has been vandalized. As Jasmine Bala reports, local veterans are devastated by the attack.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are looking to identify a suspect accused of severely damaging a cenotaph.

Surrey RCMP released an image of the suspect late Saturday night.

Surrey suspect cenotaph View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP released this image of the suspect late Saturday night. Surrey RCMP

Read more: Legion members speak out after cenotaph outside Museum of Surrey vandalized

Story continues below advertisement

The cenotaph, located outside the Museum of Surrey, was damaged on March 29 around 1:30 a.m., police said.

The kneeling soldier sculpture that sits atop the cenotaph was “dismantled,” according to police.

“The suspect is described as a man approximately 30-35 years old, medium build, approximately 170 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length hair, brown goatee beard and wearing prescription glasses,” said Sgt. Martin Neveu.

“He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue shirt underneath, black pants, and white runners with blue shoe laces.”

More on Crime

Read more: Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Surrey RCMP, watchdog investigating

Previously, members of the Cloverdale Legion branch expressed disgust and sorrow over the damage to their beloved memorial.

The branch erected the statue with money it had raised through poppy donations and other fundraising events.

“The Cloverdale Legion was the branch that created it, built it, and raised the funds, and now he is not here. The legion is very upset and we are getting many calls, ‘Where is our soldier?’” Earle Fraser said.

“There are five to six thousand people who come here every year to pay their respects.”

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Surrey told Global News it has the statue and is repairing the damage it sustained during the vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog now investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey'
Police watchdog now investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey
Related News
SurreySurrey RCMPCity of SurreyCloverdalesurrey suspectmuseum of surreyCloverdale LegionSurrey CenotaphSurrey suspect cenotaphSurrey Suspect image
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers