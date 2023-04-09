Suspect image released in relation to damage done to Surrey, B.C. cenotaph

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are looking to identify a suspect accused of severely damaging a cenotaph.

Surrey RCMP released an image of the suspect late Saturday night.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP released this image of the suspect late Saturday night. Surrey RCMP

The cenotaph, located outside the Museum of Surrey, was damaged on March 29 around 1:30 a.m., police said.

The kneeling soldier sculpture that sits atop the cenotaph was “dismantled,” according to police.

“The suspect is described as a man approximately 30-35 years old, medium build, approximately 170 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length hair, brown goatee beard and wearing prescription glasses,” said Sgt. Martin Neveu.

“He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue shirt underneath, black pants, and white runners with blue shoe laces.”

Previously, members of the Cloverdale Legion branch expressed disgust and sorrow over the damage to their beloved memorial.

The branch erected the statue with money it had raised through poppy donations and other fundraising events.

“The Cloverdale Legion was the branch that created it, built it, and raised the funds, and now he is not here. The legion is very upset and we are getting many calls, ‘Where is our soldier?’” Earle Fraser said.

“There are five to six thousand people who come here every year to pay their respects.”

The City of Surrey told Global News it has the statue and is repairing the damage it sustained during the vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.