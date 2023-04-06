Surrey RCMP close down roads after officer-involved shooting in Guildford

See more sharing options

Mounties confirm a shooting late Wednesday night in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood involved an officer.

Surrey RCMP says this is an officer-involved shooting but have not provided many details.

“As the investigation in ongoing, there will be no other information released at this time,” RCMP said in a statement to Global News.

Footage from the scene shows several RCMP cruisers focusing on the area around 104 Ave near 139th and 140th Streets.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

104 Ave is blocked between 139th and 140th Streets.

Police will notify the public once the area reopens.

More to come.