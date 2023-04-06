Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey RCMP close down roads after officer-involved shooting in Guildford

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 2:02 am
Surrey Shooting View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP have closed down roads in the Guildford area after Mounties confirmed an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties confirm a shooting late Wednesday night in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood involved an officer.

Surrey RCMP says this is an officer-involved shooting but have not provided many details.

Read more: Cost concessions needed to build enough houses to meet B.C. demand, say real estate groups

“As the investigation in ongoing, there will be no other information released at this time,” RCMP said in a statement to Global News.

Footage from the scene shows several RCMP cruisers focusing on the area around 104 Ave near 139th and 140th Streets.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Read more: Vape shop on Commercial Drive deliberately set on fire: police

Story continues below advertisement

104 Ave is blocked between 139th and 140th Streets.

Police will notify the public once the area reopens.

Trending Now

More to come.

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA sees significant increase in surrendered puppies'
BC SPCA sees significant increase in surrendered puppies
ShootingSurreySurrey RCMPSurrey shootingGuildford shootingglobal bc shootingpublic risk surreyroad closure surrey shootingshooting surrey wednesday
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers