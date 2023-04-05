City of Surrey, RCMP crack down on catalytic converter thefts with bylaw change, new program

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Surrey, B.C., has upped its scrap metal bylaw in an effort to dissuade catalytic converter thefts.

The approved amendments to the bylaw include limiting the circumstances under which catalytic converters may be resold, creating ticketable offences for businesses should they not follow bylaws, and increasing the maximum fine from $10,000 to $50,000.

“I am pleased to announce these changes that will help drive down catalytic converter thefts,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.

“Thefts of catalytic converters have increased over the past four years in the city resulting in considerable costs to individuals, businesses and insurers.

“In fact, catalytic converter thefts made up 45 per cent of all reported thefts from vehicles in Surrey last year, and stealing a catalytic converter can take less than one minute.”

The circumstances in which a catalytic converter can now be sold are as follows:

it is attached to the exhaust system of a vehicle and the entire vehicle is the subject of a transaction;

it is etched with the vehicle identification number (VIN) of the vehicle from which it was removed and the seller of the catalytic converter is the registered owner of that vehicle, as shown in ICBC documents; or

it is etched with the VIN of the vehicle from which it was removed and the seller of the catalytic converter is licensed as an automotive repair business

Changes to the bylaw were made with input from the Surrey RCMP detachment, which has also started a new program aimed at curbing these types of thefts.

Dubbed “You Etch It. We Catch It,” Surrey RCMP has launched its newest crime prevention program.

The program encourages Surrey vehicle owners to get their vehicle identification numbers (VIN) etched onto their catalytic converters, making it easier to identify a stolen converter and connect it back to them, while also acting as a deterrent.

Drivers can get this done for free when they are getting other servicing done at participating businesses throughout the city.

“Last year, our crime analysts determined catalytic converter thefts made up 45 per cent of theft from auto reports in the city, with 2,143 catalytic converters stolen in 2022 alone,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“This new initiative will provide an extra layer of reassurance for vehicle owners, and an additional tool for police, as we target prolific catalytic converter thieves and make it more difficult for them to operate.”

The program is working hand in hand with ICBC.

“ICBC has seen the number of claims and claim costs for catalytic converter thefts rise in recent years,” said Karen Klein of ICBC. “We welcome this new strategy in partnership with the Surrey RCMP as a means of driving down this type of crime and reducing the risk to vehicle owners.”

Surrey RCMP said there are other steps vehicle owners can take to mitigate the risk of catalytic converter theft, including:

parking in a secure garage or close to a wall or barrier,

adjusting their vehicle security system to respond to vibrations such as those produced by a saw, and

installing an anti-theft device such as a catalytic converter lock.