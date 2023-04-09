Store offering household items to Ukrainian refugees reopens at new Halifax location

Send this page to someone via email

An organization committed to helping Ukrainian refugees experience a smooth transition into the community opened its doors at a new location on Saturday morning.

The Ukrainian Store, formerly located on Bayers Road, was met with numerous donations of household items prior to the reopening at its new storefront on Agricola Street.

Nanette Dean, who took over as the store’s managing director in August, said they’ve had about 40 volunteers assist in preparation for the store’s reopening.

“People’s hearts are still into this cause and they still want to help,” she said.

Read more: Ukrainian families thankful for support as they settle in Nova Scotia

“We’ve had people from the community who’ve been extremely supportive, bringing in boxes and boxes of dishes, tables, and chairs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The items come at no cost to the Ukrainian community in need of assistance.

Andrii Diachenko, a Ukrainian citizen now living in Nova Scotia, says the store is the “perfect place for newcomers.”

“As a newcomer, you don’t have much money usually and all the apartments that you rent here come without furniture,” he said.

“Furniture can get quite expensive and the delivery can get quite expensive too, so this kind of shop can provide you with furniture and also provides you with delivery, it’s a treasure for all newcomers.”

Diachenko said the store has also been helpful for fellow Ukrainians to connect with each other as it sometimes can be difficult adjusting if you don’t speak much English.

“It’s a good place to make some friends and create a little community,” he said.

Eric Chiang, owner of Helene Jaune Cookies, was one of the local businesses providing baked goods during the day’s events to raise additional funds for the storefront.

View image in full screen Eric Chiang, owner of Helene Jaune Cookies, was selling baked goods to fundraise for the new storefront. Vanessa Wright

“I’m from Hong Kong and we are running out from a dictatorship, just like the Ukrainian people, so we understand what they’re feeling,” he said. “We support them coming to Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Ukrainian Store‘s Halifax location will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday from 10:00AM-3:00PM with another location opening on Thursdays at 1 Regency Drive in Dartmouth.

— With files from Vanessa Wright.