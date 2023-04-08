Menu

Canada

Company behind Whitby, Ont. spa reports data breach for some customers

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 3:49 pm
An image from Thermëa spa village's social media. View image in full screen
An image from Thermëa spa village's social media. thermeawhitby/Instagram
A Quebec-based spa with a location in Whitby, Ont., says a data breach may have impacted customers who bought gift certificates.

The company, Groupe Nordik, runs a space in Whitby called Thermëa spa village, located on Cochrane Street.

In a statement sent to Global News, Groupe Nordik said it had reached out to all customers that could have been impacted by the data breach.

“It is unfortunate that data breaches are so commonplace today,” the statement read.

“Groupe Nordik became aware of suspicious activity on our gift certificate system in late February and immediately shut down the system to investigate with a best-in-class third-party cyber security firm.”

Read more: Guests suing Whitby, Ont. spa, seeking $5M in damages after contamination

It said it had enhanced security since the incident.

At the end of 2022, in a separate incident, dozens of guests at Whitby’s Thermëa spa village sued the company, alleging they experienced health problems following visits to the new facility where staph bacteria was found in a saltwater pool.

Trending Now

Groupe Nordik also runs spas in Quebec and Manitoba.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Whitby spa faces lawsuit after customers get sick
