Canada

Guests suing Whitby, Ont. spa, seeking $5M in damages after contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 1:13 pm
An image from Thermëa spa village's social media. View image in full screen
An image from Thermëa spa village's social media. thermeawhitby/Instagram

Dozens of guests have filed a lawsuit seeking damages from a Toronto-area spa after they experienced health problems following visits to the new facility where staph bacteria was found in a saltwater pool.

A total of 72 plaintiffs named in the civil lawsuit are seeking $5 million in damages from Thermea Spa Village, located in Whitby, Ont.

The plaintiffs allege they’ve suffered adverse health effects including severe skin rashes, ear infections, and loss of hearing after using the spa’s pools

A statement of claim filed at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice was served to the spa on Wednesday.

The lawsuit names 11 defendants including the spa, two of its managers and the corporation that runs it, along with the Regional Municipality of Durham and unidentified inspectors and maintenance workers.

Groupe Nordik, which runs the spa, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment but said in an earlier statement that the spa had traced the source of staph bacteria detection to malfunctioning UV lamps and disinfectant.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

