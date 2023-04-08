Simple tips for pairing wine and cheese

Isaac Bignell with Say Cheese Fromagerie joins Global News Calgary with some tips for creating a delicious cheese platter and details on a wine and cheese event taking place on April 12 at Crossroads Market.
