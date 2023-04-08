Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Simple tips for pairing wine and cheese

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Simple tips for pairing wine and cheese'
Simple tips for pairing wine and cheese
Simple tips for pairing wine and cheese
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Isaac Bignell with Say Cheese Fromagerie joins Global News Calgary with some tips for creating a delicious cheese platter and details on a wine and cheese event taking place on April 12 at Crossroads Market.

More on Canada
Wine And Cheese.Crossroads MarketSay Cheese

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers