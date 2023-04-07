Fire in Sackville, N.B. leaves 4 students homeless, engulfs downtown in smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Crews in Sackville, N.B., were battling a fire on Good Friday that engulfed the downtown area in smoke and left four university students and one staff member temporarily homeless.

Photos and videos posted to social media show firefighters hosing down a building on York Street as crowds of people watch.

Numerous fire departments were at the scene, including from Sackville, Memramcook, Dorchester and Amherst, just across the Nova Scotia border.

View image in full screen Photos and videos posted to social media show crews battling the fire from all angles. Scotty Bee/Facebook

The Sackville Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The Municipality of Tantramar said in a statement on Facebook that traffic is slowing the work of the firefighters.

It asked people to avoid the downtown Sackville area and the area near exit 504 as the fire department needs to transport water from Silver Lake to the downtown Sackville.

The New Brunswick RCMP told Global News the “investigation is still ongoing” but did not comment further on the matter.

By 3 p.m., crews remained on scene but there was substantially less smoke.

In a statement posted to social media, Mount Allison University, just down the street from the fire, said the blaze at Joey’s restaurant began around 9:30 a.m.

“Fortunately, there have been no injuries. Local fire department and first responders are onsite and continuing efforts to get the fire under control — please stay away from the area to allow this work to continue safely,” the statement said.

The university said the fire left four students and one staff member with apartments in the building temporarily homeless, and the university is working with them to provide support and accommodation.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 20 more students living nearby “have also been impacted and have left their homes due to the smoke.”

“It is unclear when they may be able to return to their homes,” it said.

Mount Allison added there is an unrelated power outage in Sackville, but the campus has not been affected and is still open.

“University staff will continue to work through the weekend with those directly and indirectly impacted by the fire and power situation, to provide as much support as possible,” it said.

View image in full screen The fire sent thick clouds of smoke into the air. Scott Terrio/Facebook

‘You couldn’t see more than two houses down’

Alex Vye said he was driving down Main Street around 12:30 p.m. and the area was “thick with smoke.”

Story continues below advertisement

“My daughter said, ‘Roll up the window,’ because you could smell it. It smelled like a barbecue,” he said. “It was so thick, you couldn’t see more than two houses down.”

Vye, a photographer, got out to take some pictures and videos. He said he overheard a nearby firefighter talking over the radio about the possibility of the fire spreading, as it was a windy day.

View image in full screen Fire crews are battling a fire in downtown Sackville, N.B., that has engulfed the area in smoke. Alex Vye/Twitter

He didn’t stay long due to the smoky conditions, which reminded him of fog. He said he smelled so strongly of smoke when he got home that he had to change clothes.

“That was the strangest thing, just how thick the smoke was,” said Vye.

Story continues below advertisement

The Guardian Corner Drug Store said in a Facebook post that due to the fire, it will delay opening “until it is safe to do so.”

“It will likely be sometime tomorrow. We are very sorry for any inconvenience,” it said.

As well, the nearby Sackville United Church cancelled its 11 a.m. Good Friday service due to the fire.

In a tweet shortly after noon, area MLA Megan Mitton said it was unclear how bad the damage was but her “heart goes out to everyone impacted.”

I can hear the sirens, as firefighters are responding to a fire in downtown Sackville. I’ve heard that Joey’s is on fire and some apartments and neighbouring spaces are at risk. Not clear what the damage is so far, but my heart goes out to everyone impacted. — Megan Mitton (@meganmitton) April 7, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…