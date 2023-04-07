Menu

Education

Striking contract instructors, TAs reach deal with Carleton University

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2023 10:04 am
The Carleton University campus is seen Wednesday October 25, 2017 in Ottawa. The union that represents about 3,000 teaching assistants and instructors at the Ottawa university says the contract employees are beginning a strike on Monday. View image in full screen
The Carleton University campus is seen Wednesday October 25, 2017 in Ottawa. The union that represents about 3,000 teaching assistants and instructors at the Ottawa university says the contract employees are beginning a strike on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The union representing contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University says it’s reached tentative agreements with the school, putting an end to an 11-day strike.

CUPE Local 4600 says both bargaining units had reached a deal as of Thursday evening.

It says the agreements still have to be ratified by the members.

Roughly 3,000 workers at the Ottawa university were off the job during the strike, which began last Monday.

Read more: Contract instructors, TAs go on strike at Carleton University after no deal reached

The union says its members teach about 30 per cent of the university’s courses.

The school says it reached a deal with the bargaining unit for contract instructors on Wednesday, and for teaching assistants on Thursday.

