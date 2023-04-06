Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Stolen vehicle investigation in Waterloo results in seizure of drugs, weapons and more

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 10:00 pm
A 2019 Ford F-150 was one of the vehicles recovered by Waterloo regional police.
A 2019 Ford F-150 was one of the vehicles recovered by Waterloo regional police. WRPS
A year-long investigation by Waterloo regional police resulted in a number of vehicles, weapons, drugs and firearms being seized.

They began their investigation in 2022 related to fraudulent registration of stolen vehicles.

Members of the investigative services unit and the emergency response team executed a high-risk search warrant at a residence on Preakness Street in Waterloo on Wednesday, police say.

Read more: Pair in stolen car attempt to steal another in Woolwich after 2-vehicle crash, police say

Police say investigators seized the following items:

  • three prohibited handguns (including two that were modified for fully-automatic fire)
  • two prohibited rifles (AR-15 and AR-10 styled)
  • prohibited magazines
  • ammunition
  • stolen and re-vinned Ford 2019 F-150 Raptor and 2016 Mercedes-Benz (valued at approximately $100,000)
  • stolen trailer and all-terrain vehicles (valued at approximately $75,000)
  • suspected cocaine
  • indicia of drug trafficking
  • currency
A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested and each faces multiple charges.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

