Pair in stolen car attempt to steal another in Woolwich after 2-vehicle crash: police

Waterloo Regional Police allege that a pair travelling in a stolen vehicle attempted to steal a second vehicle after they were involved in a car crash in Woolwich over the weekend.

The collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday near Listowel and Three Bridges roads near Elmira.

After the vehicles collided, the suspects tried to get into the second vehicle and drive away but that plan stalled as that car was too damaged to drive.

The suspects, a man and a woman, then took off on foot. Police called in the canine unit and they tracked them down to a shed about a kilometre from the crash scene.

They say the pair were arrested at that point before the officers connected them with two other stolen vehicle incidents, one in Elmira and another in Kitchener.

Police say officers found one of the missing vehicles in Elmira but are still on the hunt for a black 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

The officers say they also seized several licence plates, which police believe had been taken from other parked vehicles, as well as a replica firearm.

A 43-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, are facing several charges, including theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to stop after an accident, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police suggest residents check their licence plates on occasion to make sure they have not gone missing.