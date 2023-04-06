Toronto FC coach says Lorenzo Insigne close to returning but not this week

Send this page to someone via email

Coach Bob Bradley sees light at the end of the Toronto FC injury tunnel, but the wait on Italian star Lorenzo Insigne continues.

Toronto (1-1-4) will be without Insigne for the sixth game in a row Saturday when it visits Nashville SC (3-2-1). The former Napoli captain has not played since hobbling off in the 34th minute of the Feb. 25 season-opening 3-2 loss to D.C. United with a groin problem.

“Lorenzo’s doing a little bit on the field. (He’s) not yet in full training,” Bradley said after training Thursday. “Not available this game. Hopefully next week we get him back into training a little bit and (the April 15 home game against) Atlanta can be a possibility.”

Insigne, the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer at US$14 million a year, has played just 12 league games, with six goals and two assists, since arriving in North America from Italy mid-season last year. When healthy, he has come as advertised but injuries and a family health issue last season have disrupted his play.

In a statement last month, TFC said the Italian had suffered a “setback” in training March 10 with a follow-up scan showing “aggravation of the groin.”

At the time, the prognosis was he would not be available for the next three to four games. Nashville represents the fourth game since then.

While Insigne was not present for the portion of training open to media Thursday, Toronto centre back Matt Hedges also offered a positive prognosis.

“He’s out on the field training. He’s in the gym doing his gym work,” said Hedges. “I don’t know how severe his injury was or what his timetable is to come back but he looks good to me. So hopefully the next week or two we’ll see him.”

Norwegian striker Adam Diomande is also still out. He has not played since the second game of the season, when he came off after 45 minutes of the 1-1 tie in Atlanta with a hamstring issue.

“Dio the same (as Insigne). To be back in training next week if things go well,” said Bradley.

Fullback Cristian Gutierrez remains sidelined with a non-COVID illness.

“We’re gotten to the bottom of it,” said Bradley. “He feels better, he looks better. He starts to get some weight put back on again. He’s smiling, so that part’s looking positive. He still hasn’t trained. I know he’s anxious to get going. But he’s doing better.”

Toronto claimed the 26-year-old off waivers from Vancouver on March 14.

TFC added to its roster Thursday by signing Spanish midfielder Alonso Coello Camarero for the rest of the season with options for 2024 and 2025.

The 23-year-old made his first-team debut March 25 in San Jose on the first of two short-term loan deals. The Florida Atlantic University product signed with TFC II in April 2022 and went on to captain the MLS Next Pro team while logging a team-high 2,189 minutes across 25 regular-season appearances.