Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Artisans Centre Peterborough celebrating 10th anniversary

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 5:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Artisans Centre Peterborough celebrates 10th anniversary'
Artisans Centre Peterborough celebrates 10th anniversary
On this edition of Out & About Caley Bedore visits Artisans Centre Peterborough, to learn more about the centre and to get a lesson in traditional art skills, think - needle felting, gourd art, woodturning and weaving on a traditional loom.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For 10 years, Artisans Centre Peterborough has been a hub for heritage skills in Peterborough, Ont.

Home to ACP Woodturners, Peterborough Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild and The Kawartha Gourders Group, the centre, located in the lower level of the Peterborough Square, is a busy spot.

“We are an artist-run centre. We teach classes, but we are also a space for people to practice their craft, work on projects and have their equipment here,” said administration and operations coordinator, Julia Szabo.

She added heritage skills are those with a nod to the past — think fibre arts, like needle felting, and weaving on a traditional loom.

Read more: Art Gallery of Ontario releases early designs for multi-million dollar expansion

Gillian Holden, president of Peterborough Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild, said interest in fibre arts is growing, with people looking to get back to basics. She said membership at the Spinners’ Guild has increased 75 per cent this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s the post pandemic, post anything major it seems people like to go back to that comfort. Making your own, learning something new and the community.”

She said the centre is a place to not only create art, but also partnerships.

“You can drop in here anytime and there will be a number of people working on projects,” she said.

More on Canada

Szabo said this year, the centre didn’t receive the funding that they typically do from the City of Peterborough, so they are hoping to increase membership and attract more people to classes and workshops.

“Our classes continue throughout the year,” said Szabo, noting they have everything from Introductory Bookbinding to Turning a Peppermill offered through the centre.

Trending Now

Read more: New art project paying homage to old Barrie business

She said there are also opportunities to see other work (made by the pros).

“We have our annual spring artisan show and sale, Artisanity,  on April 28th and 29th, we have the fibre arts festival on May 13th, and we have an open call for submissions for an art show with the theme of Fire and Water,” said Szabo.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any artist can submit a piece and we will come together for a show and at the end their will be an announcement for a juried prize and a people’s choice award,” she said.

“We want to be a welcome space for people to come in and try new things and also a space to build community between people who practice these crafts and people who are just learning.”

If you would like to become a member or are looking to register for a class or workshop, you can visit the Artisans Centre Peterborough website. 

ArtisansWoodturningfibre artsArtisans Centre Peterboroughheritage skillsgourd artweavings
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers