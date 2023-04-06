Menu

Canada

Section of Regina’s A.E. Wilson Park reveals soil contamination

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina environment official responds to concerns regarding contaminated park soil'
Regina environment official responds to concerns regarding contaminated park soil
Regina's director of Water, Waste and Environment, Kurtis Doney, advised the public on Thursday that soil samples taken from the ground at AE Wilson Park were tested and results found evidence of heavy metals and hydrocarbons. Doney said the city has fenced off the park and is monitoring the condition of the surrounding soil.
The City of Regina has put in precautionary measures after a recent soil test in the A.E. Wilson Park area.

The test revealed soil contamination in an area northwest of Jack Hamilton Arena that has the potential to be harmful to people and pets if the soil underneath the vegetation is disturbed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to help reduce risk to the public, signs and fencing northwest of Jack Hamilton arena in A.E. Wilson Park, will indicate the areas people and pets are advised to avoid at this time,” the city said in a press release.

The contaminated area of A.E. Wilson Park is located northwest of Jack Hamilton Arena.
The contaminated area of A.E. Wilson Park is located northwest of Jack Hamilton Arena. Courtesy of City of Regina

Soil testing in the park had been conducted in preparation for an upcoming construction project.

The city found that the contaminated area aligned with a location used in the 1950s as a wastewater treatment plant and landfill.

Read more: Regina business owner frustrated with ongoing construction, business impact

“The City of Regina will continue testing soil in the park to fully understand the extent of the soil contamination, and the human health and ecological risk, so next steps can be determined,” the city said.

A pathway near the restricted area is safe and will remain open to the public, and the city is reminding pet owners that A.E. Wilson Park is an on-leash area.

The city does not expect the contaminated area to expand, nor other parks in the city to be affected at this time.

Click to play video: 'Trouble for Sask. farmers and ranchers as spring holds onto the prairies'
Trouble for Sask. farmers and ranchers as spring holds onto the prairies
Regina NewsCity of Reginasoil contaminationSoil testingA.E. Wilson ParkRegina soilRegina soil Contamination
