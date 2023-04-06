Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death of Thompson woman confirmed to be homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 1:07 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a woman in Thompson, Man., has been determined to be a homicide, police say.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a home on Grey Wolf Bay in the northern Manitoba city March 24, where they found the victim, 36, who was pronounced dead on-scene.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of Sagkeeng First Nation man

Autopsy results Tuesday confirmed her death was caused by homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Pauingassi First Nation'
Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Pauingassi First Nation

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
RCMPHomicideManitoba RCMPThompsonThompson RCMPwoman killedManitoba homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers