Death of Thompson woman confirmed to be homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

The death of a woman in Thompson, Man., has been determined to be a homicide, police say.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a home on Grey Wolf Bay in the northern Manitoba city March 24, where they found the victim, 36, who was pronounced dead on-scene.

Autopsy results Tuesday confirmed her death was caused by homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

