Crime

Dartmouth man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant after shooting

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 1:13 pm
Global News at 6 Halifax: April 5
Global News at 6 Halifax from April 5, 2023.
A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a Dartmouth man who is wanted in connection to a shooting this week.

RCMP said they responded to a home on Peter Dugas Road in Meteghan, N.S., at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a 21-year-old Eskasoni man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after an altercation with a 29-year-old Dartmouth man,” RCMP wrote in a release.

“The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Read more: Man charged after woman, youth threatened with knife on Spring Garden Road

According to police, the suspect, Mitchel Mannette, 29, had fled before officers arrived. It’s believed he was driving a red Honda Civic with the Nova Scotia licence plate HBT 251.

RCMP said Mannette and the victim know each other and investigators believe the victim was targeted.

“Mannette may be armed,” police added.

“Anyone who sees Mitchel Mannette is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.”

Mannette is described as being six feet tall, about 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is facing numerous firearms-related charges, as well as three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

