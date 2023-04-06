Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 12:26 pm
Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Bathurst Street and Tichester Road area at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Read more: Man injured after daytime stabbing in downtown Toronto

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Lanes were temporarily blocked in the area, and officers warned motorists to “expect delays.”

Advertisement
More on Canada
Toronto PoliceTPSPedestrian StruckToronto Pedestrian StruckBathurst Streetpedestrian struck torontotichester road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers