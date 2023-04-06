Man taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Bathurst Street and Tichester Road area at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Lanes were temporarily blocked in the area, and officers warned motorists to “expect delays.”

COLLISION:

Bathurst St & Tichester Rd

11:41 am

-reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle

-unknown injuries

-driver and vehicle still o/s

–@TorontoMedics o/s assessing

-n/b and s/b lanes are blocked

-expect delays#GO756524

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 6, 2023