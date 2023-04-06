Man taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Bathurst Street and Tichester Road area at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Lanes were temporarily blocked in the area, and officers warned motorists to “expect delays.”
More on Canada
- A grocery rebate scam is targeting Canadians. How to avoid getting tricked
- Canada’s job market ‘juggernaut’ refuses to crack. Do interest rates need to rise?
- Humboldt Bronco, families, say it doesn’t feel like 5 years since bus crash
- A burger for just 99¢? Halifax eatery celebrates 40th year with 1983 prices
Comments