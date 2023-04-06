Dismantling cannabis lab at multi-million-dollar home complex, time-consuming: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., said Thursday that the public can expect to see emergency services at a home in the city’s south end for some time as personnel work to dismantle a “complex cannabis extraction laboratory.”

“We don’t have a specific timeframe as to how long investigators will be on scene,” said Const. Sandasha Bough.

“The process is time-consuming and requires many areas of expertise.”

In addition to London police, the Ontario Provincial Police’s clandestine laboratory investigative response team (CLIRT) and joint forces cannabis enforcement team (PJFCET), the London Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are taking part in the investigation.

Police were first called to 467 Commissioners Rd. E., at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Officers “observed potentially hazardous materials and equipment,” which prompted the launch of a separate investigation.

In a brief update Tuesday night, police confirmed there was no threat to public safety, and on Wednesday revealed that the hazardous materials and equipment led investigators to believe a cannabis extraction laboratory was located at the address.

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday in connection with the disturbance investigation. As of Thursday, one male remains in custody, while the second individual has been released unconditionally.

“In relation to the drug and weapons investigation, we have not laid any charges as of yet,” Bough said.

“If we lay charges in relation to this investigation, I’ll be able to share more information then.”

The home was listed for sale in 2020 for $ 2.45 million, according to London Inc. magazine, which described it as a “private 1.2-acre estate.”

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick