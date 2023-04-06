Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dismantling cannabis lab at multi-million-dollar home complex, time-consuming: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 1:00 pm
A London police vehicle is stationed outside of a multi-million dollar home in south London on April 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen stationed outside 467 Commissioners Rd. E. in London, Ont., on April 5, 2023. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in London, Ont., said Thursday that the public can expect to see emergency services at a home in the city’s south end for some time as personnel work to dismantle a “complex cannabis extraction laboratory.”

“We don’t have a specific timeframe as to how long investigators will be on scene,” said Const. Sandasha Bough.

“The process is time-consuming and requires many areas of expertise.”

Read more: Probe ongoing at south London, Ont. home after suspected cannabis extraction lab found

In addition to London police, the Ontario Provincial Police’s clandestine laboratory investigative response team (CLIRT) and joint forces cannabis enforcement team (PJFCET), the London Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are taking part in the investigation.

Police were first called to 467 Commissioners Rd. E., at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Officers “observed potentially hazardous materials and equipment,” which prompted the launch of a separate investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

In a brief update Tuesday night, police confirmed there was no threat to public safety, and on Wednesday revealed that the hazardous materials and equipment led investigators to believe a cannabis extraction laboratory was located at the address.

Trending Now

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday in connection with the disturbance investigation. As of Thursday, one male remains in custody, while the second individual has been released unconditionally.

“In relation to the drug and weapons investigation, we have not laid any charges as of yet,” Bough said.

“If we lay charges in relation to this investigation, I’ll be able to share more information then.”

The home was listed for sale in 2020 for $ 2.45 million, according to London Inc. magazine, which described it as a “private 1.2-acre estate.”

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick 

More on Crime
London PoliceDisturbancesouth londonDrug labCommissioners Road Eastcomplex investigationmulti-million dollar homecannabis extraction laboratory
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers