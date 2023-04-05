Probe ongoing at south London, Ont. home after suspected cannabis extraction lab found

Send this page to someone via email

A heavy police presence continued for a second day on Wednesday outside a south London, Ont., home where police allege hazardous materials and equipment for a suspected cannabis extraction lab were located.

Officers were called to the home at 467 Commissioners Rd. E., at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance, and say two people were arrested as part of a drugs and weapons investigation.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation, but said officers “observed potentially hazardous materials and equipment” in the home, prompting London fire crews and a hazmat team to be called to determine whether there was a threat to public safety.

In a brief update Tuesday night, police confirmed there was no threat to public safety, and on Wednesday revealed that the hazardous materials and equipment led investigators to believe a cannabis extraction laboratory was located at the address.

Police added that they were continuing to investigate, and were being assisted by London fire, the OPP’s Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team, the OPP’s Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, and the provincial fire marshal’s office.

“There will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues,” police said in a statement, adding that one eastbound lane of Commissioners Road is closed for the time being.

Police have not said whether charges are pending. No injuries have been reported.