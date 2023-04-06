Menu

Crime

Elderly man paid more than $50K to reno scammers, U.K. residents charged: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 11:44 am
A workman cuts wood in this file photo. View image in full screen
A workman cuts wood in this file photo. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
An elderly man paid more than $50,000 for renovation work to be completed on his home, but nothing was ever done and now two residents of the United Kingdom are facing charges, police say.

York Regional Police said in a news release Thursday that an investigation was launched following a traffic stop on March 29 when during a search of a vehicle, contracts for home repairs were found in the company names of City Renovation and Masonry.

“Officers learned an elderly victim paid three men more than $50,000 to complete repairs on the interior and exterior of his home, including the roof,” the release said.

Read more: B.C. scam victim targeted again by fraudster pretending to be victim services: RCMP

“No work was done nor did the suspects return the funds.”

On March 30, Thomas Connors, 65, and Thomas Jacob Connors, 20, both residents of the U.K., were arrested in Markham.

They have been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of a forged document, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said they were held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on April 14.

A third suspect, Jimmy Connors, 39, who is also a resident of the U.K., is still outstanding and is wanted, police said.

How to fight back against phone scammers

He was described as six feet tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes, a shaved head and has short, brown scruffy facial hair, police said, adding that he speaks with an Irish accent.

Trending Now

Jimmy is wanted for fraud over $5,000 and possession of a forged document.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate and believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

