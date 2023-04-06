No injuries reported in possible downtown London shooting

See more sharing options

Police are investigating a possible shooting that occurred earlier this week in downtown London, Ont.

On Tuesday, police were called to a restaurant on Carling Street around 5:30 p.m.

Officers found “damage consistent with a gunshot” on the property, police said.

No injuries were reported.