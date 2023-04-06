No injuries reported in possible downtown London shooting

Police are investigating a possible shooting that occurred earlier this week in downtown London, Ont.
On Tuesday, police were called to a restaurant on Carling Street around 5:30 p.m.
Officers found “damage consistent with a gunshot” on the property, police said.
Trending Now
No injuries were reported.
More on Canada
- Canada’s farms face a wave of retirements, worker shortages. Will food prices rise?
- A burger for just 99¢? Halifax eatery celebrates 40th year with 1983 prices
- Israel must shift ‘its approach,’ Trudeau says as violence escalates
- Humboldt Bronco, families, say it doesn’t feel like 5 years since bus crash
Comments