Canada

No injuries reported in possible downtown London shooting

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 8:42 am
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Police are investigating a possible shooting that occurred earlier this week in downtown London, Ont.

On Tuesday, police were called to a restaurant on Carling Street around 5:30 p.m.

Officers found “damage consistent with a gunshot” on the property, police said.

No injuries were reported.

ShootingInvestigationLondon OntarioLdnontLondon Police ServiceGunshotResturantcarling street
