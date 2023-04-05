Calgary committee endorses $12M spend on sound barrier repair

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is one step closer to repairing roadside noise barriers that have seen better days.

On Wednesday, a city committee endorsed a plan to spend $12 million over four years to repair the walls in all four quadrants of the city.

“We and Ward 1 actually get a lot of complaints about the dilapidated noise barriers, the sound that’s coming from the other side. And I think these are one of these improvements that the community actually welcomes,” Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp said.

“I think it’s a great use of money.”

City officials advised the funds come from reserve funds.

Francois Bouchart told the committee that the repair and replacement work was paused in 2019 “due to other priorities and capital investments.”

Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot welcomed restarting the work, but expressed concern about the cost increases from the delays.

“We’ve had such a backlog that’s been created from not doing this for a long period of time, hence the reason why we’re looking at such a large figure,” Chabot said.

“If we had done them on an annual basis, you’re looking at $1 million, maybe $2 million a year.”

The 4.4 kilometres of sound wall remediation will reduce road noise for 240 homes around the city, with walls along Crowchild Trail N.W. and Shaganappi Trail N.W. getting the bulk of the work.

City council still has to approve the work. Their next meeting is April 25.