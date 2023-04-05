2 suspects sought in connection with Toronto break and enter: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 31, officers recieved a report of a break and enter in the area of Broadview and Gowan avenues.

Police said at around 12:30 p.m., two suspects went to the home.

According to police, one of the suspects stood on the sidewalk while the other approached the front door.

Officers said the man then allegedly used an object to smash the door.

“Both suspects then entered the residence, obtaining numerous valuable items,” police allege in a news release.

The suspects then fled on foot, officers said.

Police are now seeking to identify the suspects.

The first suspect is described as between 50 and 60 years old, standing six feet tall, with a thin build, grey, unshaven facial hair and thin-framed glasses.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Lagarage” logo on the sleeve, blue jeans, grey shoes, a black balaclava and a blue Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat.

He was carrying a grey and black backpack with “Exterminator” written on the back.

The second suspect is six-feet-two-inches tall, with a medium build.

He was seen wearing a black jacket with a “Pepsico” logo on the right arm and neck, grey, fitted track pants, a black and grey baseball hat and navy running shoes with white soles.

He was seen carrying a black backpack with a red zipper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.