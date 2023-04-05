Lethbridge Hurricanes facing elimination in Game 4

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are trying to avoid the same fate they suffered last year, as they find themselves down 3-0 in their opening round playoff series.

The Edmonton Oil Kings swept the ‘Canes in 2022 and Wednesday night, the Moose Jaw Warriors can do the same and advance to the second round with a Game 4 win.

The ‘Canes power play showed life early in Tuesday’s Game 3 after going 1-10 in the previous two games. Overage forward Jett Jones scored his first career WHL playoff goal with the man advantage, tying the game at one in the first period.

A late period marker put the Warriors back in front 2-1, before forward Jagger Firkus completed a natural hat trick during a three-goal second for Moose Jaw, creating a 5-1 lead.

Lethbridge almost added one more in the third period, but a Moose Jaw empty-netter capped a 6-2 final, leaving the Hurricanes with their backs against the wall going into Game 4.

“I don’t think they scored on their power play. We scored on one so we won that battle. It’s just even strength we’re not winning right now,” said ‘Canes head coach Brent Kisio.

Moose Jaw’s top offensive threats lead the way in Game 3.

The team’s regular season scoring leaders — Firkus, Brayden Yager and Atley Calvert — combined for five goals and eight points Tuesday night.

“I’m minus-six through three games. Me and Pauly (defenceman Chase Pauls) have to step up in that department — we have to be better,” said ‘Canes defender Joe Arntsen.

“Their guys are doing that to our top guys so I think we just watch a little video, see what they’re doing and what we can do better.”

One positive for the ‘Canes was their first period in Game 3.

The team feels they controlled the action with their physical play, which the Hurricanes believe they’ll need to do consistently if they’re going to have any success moving forward.

“We came out flat in the second period, we didn’t have t he intensity we had in the first,” Jones said.

"When you don't have the intensity, you don't play as physical. That's when they start getting chances … and that's what happened."

The ‘Canes will have to establish that plan quickly with Game 4 just 24 hours after Tuesday’s tilt.

“We just have to win one game. That hasn’t changed for us,” Kisio said.

“We’ve been searching for a win this series and it’s all momentum in playoffs. Moose Jaw has all the momentum right now, but we have to regroup and find a way to win a game.”

Kisio adds the ‘Canes will need more offensive output, particularly from his team’s top players.

Lethbridge has been held to two goals or fewer in every game this series, outscored 13-4 in total.

Puck drop for Game 4 is at 7 p.m.