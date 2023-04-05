Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. man who bought lottery ticket to celebrate new job wins $5M

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 5:46 pm
Simon Pleau of North Vancouver holds a cheque worth $5 million after winning the Lotto 6-49 Classic Jackpot draw on March 29. View image in full screen
Simon Pleau of North Vancouver holds a cheque worth $5 million after winning the Lotto 6-49 Classic Jackpot draw on March 29. B.C. Lottery Corporation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

What would you do if you won $5 million?

Quitting your job or retiring are options many, if not nearly all, would choose.

Not so for one B.C. resident, though, who is now seven figures richer after winning the Lotto 6-49 Classic Jackpot draw on March 29.

Read more: Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M purchased in Lower Mainland

Simon Pleau of North Vancouver says he normally doesn’t buy lottery tickets, but did so when he was in a celebratory mood after landing a new job.

“I bought a lottery ticket and a bottle of champagne to celebrate the new job,” said Pleau, a software engineer.

“The draw was for that night, so when I found out I won, I told my wife we have something else we need to celebrate.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Lower Mainland resident added that he won’t be retiring and plans to keep working at his new job.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island man wins $55-million jackpot'
Vancouver Island man wins $55-million jackpot

Pleau bought the ticket at Safeway in Lynn Valley and matched all six numbers: 9, 10, 12, 17, 30 and 45.

Notably, three tickets in Ontario matched five of six numbers plus the bonus number (44). Those tickets were worth $85,379 each.

Trending Now

There were also 119 tickets across the nation that matched five of six numbers without the bonus. They were worth $903.80 each.

Read more: Two people claim US$1.34B Mega Millions jackpot, vowing to split prize

Pleau’s win is the second major lottery win in B.C. in as many days.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation revealed that a Vancouver Island man had won the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot on Feb. 28.

Scott Gurney of Sidney, who is a bookkeeper, said he’s trying to find someone to look after his clients, and that he “will not be returning for another tax season.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. lottery players win $802 million in 2022'
B.C. lottery players win $802 million in 2022
North VancouverLottery WinnerLotto 6-49BCLCBC Lottery CorporationLynn ValleyBC man wins lottery$5 million lottery winnerLotto 6/49 Classic JackpotLower Mainland lottery winnerNorth Vancouver man wins lottery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers