B.C. man who bought lottery ticket to celebrate new job wins $5M

What would you do if you won $5 million?

Quitting your job or retiring are options many, if not nearly all, would choose.

Not so for one B.C. resident, though, who is now seven figures richer after winning the Lotto 6-49 Classic Jackpot draw on March 29.

Simon Pleau of North Vancouver says he normally doesn’t buy lottery tickets, but did so when he was in a celebratory mood after landing a new job.

“I bought a lottery ticket and a bottle of champagne to celebrate the new job,” said Pleau, a software engineer.

“The draw was for that night, so when I found out I won, I told my wife we have something else we need to celebrate.”

The Lower Mainland resident added that he won’t be retiring and plans to keep working at his new job.

Pleau bought the ticket at Safeway in Lynn Valley and matched all six numbers: 9, 10, 12, 17, 30 and 45.

Notably, three tickets in Ontario matched five of six numbers plus the bonus number (44). Those tickets were worth $85,379 each.

There were also 119 tickets across the nation that matched five of six numbers without the bonus. They were worth $903.80 each.

Pleau’s win is the second major lottery win in B.C. in as many days.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation revealed that a Vancouver Island man had won the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot on Feb. 28.

Scott Gurney of Sidney, who is a bookkeeper, said he’s trying to find someone to look after his clients, and that he “will not be returning for another tax season.”