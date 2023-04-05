Winnebago belonging to former homeless man goes up in smoke in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnibego with a storied local history went up in flames on Wednesday as it was heading down Highway 97 near Kelowna’s airport.

Kelowna RCMP told Global News in a brief email that there was nothing suspicious about the fire.

The “very old Winnebago” caught fire, the owner pulled over and while he was attempting to remove the propane tank, he was exposed to smoke.

“He also has a minor burn which received medical attention,” RCMP said.

The old camper, which was covered in writing, is known as Brave Bessie and belonged to Wayne McFadden.

It was purchased for him and his dog Singer in 2021, when he was homeless in Penticton.

Five South Okanagan women — Kim Cameron, Lois Wager, Christine Butler, Sunnie Waters and Sue Kaminski — set up a fundraiser and purchased the vehicle for McFadden, who in recent years had set up in Peachland.

The vehicle was a staple in the community.

Local community groups in that town are currently looking at what they can do to help him going forward.