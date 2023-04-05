Menu

Canada

Passengers stranded as Ottawa LRT shuts down — yet again — amid freezing rain

By Cindy Tran The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 12:59 pm
A worker repairs overhead wires on a stalled LRT OC Transpo train near Lees Ave., station in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A severe ice storm that hit Ottawa on Wednesday night has shutdown the light rail transit system due a power outage and has left passengers stuck aboard the train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Ottawa’s light rail transit system has once again been shut down amid a freezing rain storm, leaving some passengers stranded on trains Wednesday.

OC Transpo tweeted Wednesday morning that no east-west train service was available and that replacement buses were in place to shuttle riders.

It said that a “power issue” had caused the problem, but did not say when the train service might resume.

One passenger said on Twitter that after she and about 100 others spent more than an hour stuck on an eastbound train that had stopped moving, firefighters arrived and cut open a fence to free them.

Read more: ‘Cold start’ to new year: Ottawa official sorry for closure, LRT to reopen Tuesday

In response to the situation, Coun. Ariel Troster suggested that OC Transpo should plan to switch to buses in advance of freezing rain events, rather than running the trains until they fail.

“This is awful, what a waste of time (and a scary experience) for the people stuck on this train,” Troster said in a social media post.

Trending Now

The city of Ottawa issued a weather warning Tuesday night saying that freezing rain on Wednesday could cause “hazardous travelling conditions.”

A different freezing rain storm in January led to the LRT to partly shut down for six days, and city officials told The Canadian Press at the time that short- and long-term plans were in place to mitigate the issue if it arose again.

Those plans were to include using anti-freeze and heating overhead cables in certain areas.

There was also talk of procuring a non-electric recovery vehicle for future situations when trains don’t have power. It would run on diesel, similar to equipment used for heavy rail, and staff could use it to recover stuck trains during electrical outages.

