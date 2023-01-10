Menu

Canada

OC Transpo officials say trains will be back on the tracks by end of Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2023 11:51 am
A stalled LRT OC Transpo train is seen near Lees Ave., station in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Ottawa's light rail system is expected to be fully operational by the end of day. View image in full screen
A stalled LRT OC Transpo train is seen near Lees Ave., station in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Ottawa's light rail system is expected to be fully operational by the end of day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OC Transpo says the trains should be running as usual across Ottawa’s light rail transit system by the end of the day.

It’s been six days since a winter storm damaged overhead lines, leaving trains stuck on the tracks and forcing a partial closure of the system.

The shutdown left some passengers frustrated during Monday’s commute as they piled onto crowded backup buses.

Read more: Ottawa’s LRT system still partly closed and under repair after freezing rain damage

Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in

The city’s general manager of transit services says the final immobilized trains will be taken off the tracks later this afternoon.

For now, OC Transpo is bringing in more buses to get people from the eastern part of the city into the downtown and tests are being run before the system is fully reopened.

Officials from the city’s transit services department are set to speak to media later today.

WeatherOttawaOTtawa LRTOC TranspoOttawa TransitOttawa light rail transitOttawa LRT trains
© 2023 The Canadian Press

