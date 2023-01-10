OC Transpo officials say trains will be back on the tracks by end of Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

OC Transpo says the trains should be running as usual across Ottawa’s light rail transit system by the end of the day.

It’s been six days since a winter storm damaged overhead lines, leaving trains stuck on the tracks and forcing a partial closure of the system.

The shutdown left some passengers frustrated during Monday’s commute as they piled onto crowded backup buses.

The city’s general manager of transit services says the final immobilized trains will be taken off the tracks later this afternoon.

For now, OC Transpo is bringing in more buses to get people from the eastern part of the city into the downtown and tests are being run before the system is fully reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials from the city’s transit services department are set to speak to media later today.