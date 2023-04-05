Train derails east of Edmonton, TSB says ‘no dangerous goods involved’

Send this page to someone via email

Nineteen hopper cars from a train loaded with grain derailed east of Edmonton Wednesday morning and investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada have been deployed to the scene.

“There are no reported injuries and no dangerous goods involved,” the TSB said in an email to Global News.

“The TSB is deploying a team of investigators to the occurrence site who will gather information and assess the occurrence.”

The TSB said a Canadian National Railway train was headed west when it derailed near Uncas, Alta. The agency did not say at what time the incident occurred.

TSB investigators were expected to arrive at the scene in the afternoon.

Uncas is located about 35 kilometres east of Edmonton.