Canada

Train derails east of Edmonton, TSB says ‘no dangerous goods involved’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 1:23 pm
File photo of two Government of Canada railway cars for hauling grain. View image in full screen
File photo of two Government of Canada railway cars for hauling grain. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host
Nineteen hopper cars from a train loaded with grain derailed east of Edmonton Wednesday morning and investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada have been deployed to the scene.

“There are no reported injuries and no dangerous goods involved,” the TSB said in an email to Global News.

“The TSB is deploying a team of investigators to the occurrence site who will gather information and assess the occurrence.”

The TSB said a Canadian National Railway train was headed west when it derailed near Uncas, Alta. The agency did not say at what time the incident occurred.

READ MORE: Canadian Pacific train derails in rural North Dakota, spilling hazardous chemicals

TSB investigators were expected to arrive at the scene in the afternoon.

Uncas is located about 35 kilometres east of Edmonton.

