Death investigation underway in Regina

An investigation into a death in Regina is underway by the Regina Police Service major crime unit.
Officers say the investigation is in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Police say the investigation is taking place in the 1600 block of Rae Street and involves a man.
The RPS noted that the investigation is in the early stages and no other details are being released to the public at the moment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500.
