Weather

‘Icy, slippery and hazardous’: Freezing rain warnings issued in N.S. and N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 9:40 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: April 5'
Global News Morning Forecast: April 5
Eilish Bonang gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for much of Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick.

In Nova Scotia, the precipitation will begin as snow or ice pellets Wednesday night before transitioning to a period of freezing rain overnight. It’s then expected to change to rain Thursday morning.

“Portions of the coast can expect the freezing rain to be brief while it will be more prolonged inland,” Environment Canada said.

The warning affects Hants, Kings, Annapolis, Queens, Lunenburg, and Halifax counties.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for much of Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for much of Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick. Environment Canada

Southwestern New Brunswick will also get snow or ice pellets Wednesday night, before it transitions to “a prolonged period of freezing rain Wednesday night.”

The freezing rain is expected to end Thursday as precipitation tapers and temperatures rise above zero.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” it said.

