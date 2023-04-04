Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

‘We’re ready to turn the page’: Reactions to Quebec’s new health bill continue to pour in

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s medical specialists speak out on controversial health reform'
Quebec’s medical specialists speak out on controversial health reform
WATCH: Almost one week has passed Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled his new health reform bill and reactions continue to pour in. Quebec's medical specialists federation outlined some of their issues with the reform on Tuesday. And opposition parties criticized the premier for some of his Twitter activity related to it. But as Global's Dan Spector reports, the health minister feels everything is trending in the right direction.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Reactions continue to pour in to the province’s sweeping new health bill.

Quebec’s medical specialists spoke out Tuesday, outlining some of their issues with the reform, while opposition parties criticized Premier Legault for some of his Twitter activity related to it.

Like many interested groups, the province’s medical specialists federation is still digesting Bill 15, the 300-page proposal to make the health system more efficient.

“There are good things and bad things in this reform,” said Dr. Vincent Oliva, president of the Quebec Medical Specialists Federation.

Their top complaint is the same thing they said on the day health minister Christian Dubé unveild the plan.

“The specialists should have been consulted, because we know what the diseases are and we know the patients,” Oliva said

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec promises efficiency and accountability in new health reform plan

The specialists also worry about the new Santé Quebec agency that will run the system.

“The decisions will be very centralized and the doctors, we think, don’t have enough room because they’re farther away from the circles of decision,” Oliva explained.

However, they’re expressing openness to the minister’s intention to get specialists to put in extra hours to help the understaffed system.

More on Canada

“We know that certain physicians could work a little more. We’re ready to sit down and see what we can do about that,” Oliva said.

Read more: Legault government defensive as Quebec opposition blasts new health bill

“The specialists are also saying, ‘We’re not happy with certain things, but we’re willing to continue the discussion.’ I’m a negotiator. I love that,” Christian Dubé said in Quebec City.

Opposition parties had harsh words for the premier, who in a tweet appeared to accuse the head of one of the province’s biggest health care unions of complaining about the new law just for the sake of complaining.

“It’s not a gesture that inspires unity,” said interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said Legault is in “confrontation mode.”

Still, Dubé thinks the opposition groups are striking a more conciliatory tone compared to last week when they angrily criticized the bill.

“I think the tone is changing and I think it’s normal when we do this kind of important structural changes that people had an initial reaction,” said the minister.

Oliva said the medical specialists are ready to “turn the page.”

Patients’ rights advocate Paul Brunet hopes the actual problem doesn’t get lost among the political posturing.

“We have over a million people waiting either to get a surgery, to see a specialist, to see a psychologist,” Brunet pointed out.

It could take years before the province knows the Dubé reform actually makes things more efficient.

Related News
Christian DubeQuebec Health ReformFMSQDubé Health Reformchristian dube health reformDr. Vincent Olivamedical specialist health billQuebec Medical Specialists Federation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers